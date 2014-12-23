Virginia Ethics Panel Calls for Nonpartisan Redistricting

File Photo: Commission to Ensure Integrity and Public Confidence in State Government

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - An ethics panel created by Gov. Terry McAuliffe says legislative redistricting should be conducted by an independent commission.

The Commission to Ensure Integrity and Public Confidence in State Government wants the General Assembly to approve a constitutional amendment to create a commission to draw districts.

As proposed, five members of the redistricting commission would draw districts instead of state legislators.

Media outlets report that panel members are aware the proposal will likely face opposition as Republicans in control in the General Assembly have routinely rejected nonpartisan redistricting plans.

The recommendation is part of a broader set of ethics reform proposals from the 10-member panel formed in the wake of the former Gov. Bob McDonnell's corruption conviction. It's chaired by former U.S. Rep. Rick Boucher and former Lt. Gov. Bill Bolling.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.