Nelson County Files Brief Opposing Randy Taylor Appeal

Alexis Murphy Alexis Murphy
Randy Taylor Randy Taylor
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Nelson County is taking legal steps to block Randy Taylor's appeal for the conviction of the murder of 17-year old Alexis Murphy.

The Lovingston teenager vanished in August of 2013. Taylor was convicted last May and is serving two life sentences.

His attorney asked for an appeal last July and requested more DNA testing of Murphy's car.

The Lynchburg News and Advance reports that last week the commonwealth's attorney filed a brief of opposition with the Virginia Court of Appeals.