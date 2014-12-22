Rolling Stone Requests Review of Article Alleging 'Rape Culture' at UVA

?The Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism will review what went wrong in the making of the now-disputed Rolling Stone article that centered on an alleged gang rape at the University of Virginia.

According to CNN, Rolling Stone's publisher, Jann Wenner, requested the review by Columbia University. Wenner said once the review of the editorial process is finished, the report will be published.

The article, which was published on November 19, detailed the account of one student, ‘Jackie', in an alleged gang rape at a fraternity house in 2012. It also criticized UVA for having a so-called "rape culture".

Rolling Stone later apologized for the article, citing discrepancies.

The University of Virginia has said, regardless of whether the accusations are true or not, they are committed to work toward change on grounds.

