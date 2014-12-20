State Police Investigate Death at Central VA Regional Jail

State Police Investigate Death at Central VA Regional JailPosted: Updated: Jan 03, 2015 11:28 PM
Virginia State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Thirty-seven-year-old Jerry Wayne Bright Junior of Orange died Saturday afternoon.
Staff at the jail found him unresponsive around 2:00 p.m. He was pronounced dead by emergency rescue crews.
An autopsy will be done and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death. At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play.
Virginia State Police Press Release:
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office, is investigating an inmate death that occurred on December 20, at the Central Virginia Regional Jail located in Orange County.
The investigation by state police is at the request of the Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Jerry Wayne Bright Jr., Age 37 of Orange was incarcerated since December 13, 2014, pending trial since being arrested on a warrant for Robbery.
On the afternoon of December 20, at approximately 1:59 p. m., the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell by jail staff. Emergency Medical Services were immediately called to respond where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy. At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play and the investigation is ongoing.