State Police Investigate Death at Central VA Regional Jail

Virginia State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jerry Wayne Bright Junior of Orange died Saturday afternoon.

Staff at the jail found him unresponsive around 2:00 p.m. He was pronounced dead by emergency rescue crews.

An autopsy will be done and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death. At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play.

Virginia State Police Press Release: