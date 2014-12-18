UVA Pres. Sullivan Discusses Protecting Students

University of Virginia president Teresa Sullivan and rector George Keith Martin met with UVA faculty Wednesday to talk about the university's next-steps to protect students.

President Sullivan told them the priority is for everyone to be physically safe, emotionally safe, and mentally safe. She was referring to both the death of UVA 2nd-year student Hannah Graham and the Rolling Stone magazine article about an alleged gang-rape.

Sullivan also outlined early efforts of the recently appointed ad hoc group on university climate and culture. Some early recommendations include hiring additional counseling, and trauma staff for the UVA Maxine Platzer Lynn Women's Center.