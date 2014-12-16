Cville Police Chief Speaks out on UVA Rape Investigation

The University of Virginia and an alleged rape victim's story have come under scrutiny since Rolling Stone magazine published a scathing article last month highlighting an alleged gang rape that took place at a fraternity house.

The article, titled “A Rape on Campus: A Brutal Assault and Struggle for Justice at UVA,” highlights a UVA student's story about allegedly being gang raped by seven men at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house. After the publication of the article, UVA asked Charlottesville police to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Now, in the wake of the rape investigation, Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo is speaking out.

Chief Longo won't say right now is if the victim in the rape case is actually cooperating with police. Longo does say, however, that UVA has been forthright and is cooperating with the investigation. The chief also says he is regularly in communication with UVA President Teresa Sullivan.

The Charlottesville Police Department will release a full account of the investigative findings when complete.

Longo says the police department can't say when investigators first learned about the rape.

"Lots of questions about when that information first came to the attention, when our investigation began. All certainly legitimate questions, but all questions for which those answers are part of our criminal investigation,” said Longo.

He says UVA did the correct thing in asking the Charlottesville Police Department to investigate the allegations published in the Rolling Stone magazine article.

Longo also says more recent media articles calling the Rolling Stone article into question do not distract from the investigation.