Sources: UVA Knew of Rape Allegations Months before Rolling Stone Article

University of Virginia leaders are coming under fire for the way they handled allegations of a gang rape on grounds that were first made public in a Rolling Stone article. In the article, a student identified as “Jackie” claims she was raped by seven men at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at UVA in 2012.

The Daily Progress reports that the school's administration knew about the accusations two months before the article was published, but didn't inform Charlottesville police.

The article stated UVA officials knew about the allegation back in September, but they didn't ask police to investigate until November after the Rolling Stone article was published.

An anonymous source tells the Daily Progress that Associate Dean Nicole Eramo informed the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity about the allegations in a meeting on September 17.

UVA President Teresa Sullivan and the school's Board of Visitors have declined to comment on whether they did know about the allegations in advance.