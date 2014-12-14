Dance Classmates Honor Mani Aldridge with Performance

A recital is just one way the Charlottesville community is coming together to remember Robin and Mani Aldridge.

Investigators say the mother and daughter were brutally beaten and their Rugby Avenue home was set on fire Friday, Dec. 5. Gene Everett Washington, 30, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the case.

Seventeen-year-old Mani was missing as the Wilson School of Dance presented its holiday spotlight at the Paramount Theater on Sunday afternoon. They performed 15 jazz dances, including one in honor of Mani, who was a student there, and her mom.

The school's director, Juanita Wilson Duquette, says everyone misses them deeply, and hopes people will remember not to take anyone or anything for granted this holiday season.

"Love people now, that's really what the holiday season is all about too. And I think our community is going to connect more on that too with all the different things that have happened, but especially with Mani and Robin," said Duquette.

People in the community are also honoring the Aldridges Sunday night with a candlelight vigil. The vigil starts at 8 .p.m. at Charlottesville High School's upper baseball field.