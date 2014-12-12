Fire Officials Complete Investigation of Rugby Avenue Fire

Charlottesville's fire chief says the investigation into the blaze at the home where a double murder took place one week ago is complete.

Fire officials say potential evidence was removed from the Rugby Avenue house and sent to the state crime lab.

Police say Albemarle County teacher Robin Aldridge and her daughter, Mani, were beaten to death Friday, December 5, before their home was set on fire. Police have charged Gene Washington with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the case.