Fire Officials Complete Investigation of Rugby Avenue Fire

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Charlottesville's fire chief says the investigation into the blaze at the home where a double murder took place one week ago is complete.
Fire officials say potential evidence was removed from the Rugby Avenue house and sent to the state crime lab.
Police say Albemarle County teacher Robin Aldridge and her daughter, Mani, were beaten to death Friday, December 5, before their home was set on fire. Police have charged Gene Washington with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the case.
Charlottesville Fire Department Press Release:
The fire department has completed its phase of the fire investigation. The fire debris was meticulously and methodically searched through and closely examined.
Some materials have been packaged as potential evidence and will be shipped off to the state lab for further evaluation.
Once those results are returned we will then share the results with City PD and the Commonwealth's Attorney to determine what information that we are able to share. Our primary goal will be to ensure that we do everything to support their prosecutorial case.