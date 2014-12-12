Expensive Cabinet to be Auctioned in Charlottesville Saturday

The price tag could top $80,000 for an item a previous owner described as quote "a funny-looking metal desk thingy."

Quinn and Farmer Auctions Gallery in Charlottesville, located at 2109 India Road, is expecting dozens of people to come to its auction Saturday. The big-ticket item is an original sculpture front cabinet designed and created by Paul Evans. It is welded and torch-cut of polychrome steel and bronze.

"There was no one else creating these full-scale cabinets, the credenzas, different sculpture pieces. He was the only one doing it. And that's what's influencing the market for it. And also I think people really enjoy having it because it is one of a kind,” said Amelia Penney, modern design specialist.

Other furniture, art, and antiques are also up for sale.

The auction starts Saturday at 10 a.m.