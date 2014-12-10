Friends Organize Vigil for Rugby Ave. Murder Victims

The community is set to come together Sunday night for a vigil to remember a mother and daughter who were murdered Friday night.

Investigators say Robin and Mani Aldridge were murdered in their home on Rugby Avenue on Friday, December 5. The house was then set on fire, and their car was stolen. Charlottesville police arrested 30-year-old Gene Everett Washington on Monday. Washington is currently charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the case.

Friends of the Aldridges are organizing the vigil. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday at 8 p.m. at the Charlottesville High School upper baseball field. The entire community is welcomed to attend the vigil.



Those organizing the candlelight vigil say it's an opportunity for the community to heal.



"It's important to just keep the memory alive for them, because we lost them and we don't want to lose the fact that they're always going to be with us. So just having everyone remember and celebrate with us will just help everybody else be able to grasp what is happening and help everyone heal with us," said Monique Brown, friend of the family and vigil organizer.

Organizers say they will have about 200 candles for vigil. They are encouraging people to bring additional candles, as well as flowers to place.

Charlottesville fire officials said Wednesday that they will will begin the fire investigation of Rugby Avenue incident Thursday. Fire officials say the investigation will likely take several days. Fire officials will utilize a dog who will be sniffing for flammable liquids that may have been used.