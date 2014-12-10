Quantcast

Attorney for UVA Student Allegedly Raped at Frat Releases Statement

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Palma Pustilnik, an attorney at Central Virginia Legal Aid Society in Charlottesville, has been retained as counsel to the woman identified as "Jackie" in the Rolling Stone article. The article, titled "A Rape on Campus: A Brutal Assault and Struggle for Justice at UVA," highlights what they call a "culture of rape" at the University of Virginia.

Pustilnik released a statement Wednesday morning. The statement says that their position is still "no comment." The statement also says that threats have been - and will continue to be - reported to authorities. 

Read the statement in full below.

Palma E. Pustilnik, Staff Attorney, Central Virginia Legal Aid Society Press Release

Good morning. I am Palma Pustilnik, an attorney at Central Virginia Legal Aid Society in Charlottesville. My practice is focused primarily on working with survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Last week, I was retained as counsel to the young woman identified as “Jackie” in the Rolling Stone article.

Jackie and her family have asked me to convey their request that all inquiries regarding statements, interviews, information, etc., in this matter be sent to me and that they not be contacted directly any more.

As I am sure you all can understand, all of this has been very stressful, overwhelming and retraumatizing for Jackie and her family. At this time, our position is still “No Comment.” If that should change, we have your contact information.

As a legal aid office also assisting other clients, I would ask that you not further tax our resources by contacting us via telephone or in person. Please continue to use email to communicate with me; as many of your colleagues can attest, I will respond as promptly as I am able, even if it is only to reiterate “No comment.”

I would like to take this opportunity to thank those of you who have approached us with tact and sensitivity. It is appreciated. I will also take this opportunity to let others know that threats and attempts to extort and/or intimidate have been and will continue to be reported to the appropriate authorities.

Thank you again for your time.