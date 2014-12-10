Attorney for UVA Student Allegedly Raped at Frat Releases Statement

Palma Pustilnik, an attorney at Central Virginia Legal Aid Society in Charlottesville, has been retained as counsel to the woman identified as "Jackie" in the Rolling Stone article. The article, titled "A Rape on Campus: A Brutal Assault and Struggle for Justice at UVA," highlights what they call a "culture of rape" at the University of Virginia.

Pustilnik released a statement Wednesday morning. The statement says that their position is still "no comment." The statement also says that threats have been - and will continue to be - reported to authorities.

Read the statement in full below.

Palma E. Pustilnik, Staff Attorney, Central Virginia Legal Aid Society Press Release