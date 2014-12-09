Greek Group says UVA's Suspension Isn't Answer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A national sorority advocacy group says the University of Virginia's suspension of Greek activities isn't the answer to resolving sexual assault and student safety issues.

The National Panhellenic Council said Tuesday that it supports U.Va.'s plan to review the university's culture and practices and wants to be involved in addressing the issues. But the council says the suspension of sorority activities should be lifted.

University President Teresa Sullivan suspended Greek activities until Jan. 9 after Rolling Stone published an article describing an alleged gang rape at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house. The magazine has since backed away from many details.

The council and two other national Greek organizations had urged the university on Sunday to lift the suspension. On Monday, the university said the suspension will remain in effect.

