Police Make Arrest in Rugby Ave Homicide Case

Charlottesville police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for the deaths of an elementary school teacher and her daughter.

Investigators say 30-year-old Gene Everett Washington beat 58-year-old Robin Christine Aldridge and her 17-year-old daughter Mani Viktoria Aldridge to death before setting fire to their home on Rugby Avenue Friday night.

Washington is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police say they don't have enough evidence to say whether the murders were a random act or whether it could have been someone they knew.

Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo says they did recover extensive physical and possibly forensic evidence from the scene.