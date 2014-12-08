Police Make Arrest in Rugby Ave Homicide Case

Gene Everett Washington CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Charlottesville police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for the deaths of an elementary school teacher and her daughter.
Investigators say 30-year-old Gene Everett Washington beat 58-year-old Robin Christine Aldridge and her 17-year-old daughter Mani Viktoria Aldridge to death before setting fire to their home on Rugby Avenue Friday night.
Washington is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police say they don't have enough evidence to say whether the murders were a random act or whether it could have been someone they knew.
Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo says they did recover extensive physical and possibly forensic evidence from the scene.
Press release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
Tonight Charlottesville Police arrested Gene Everett Washington, age 30 and charged him with two counts of first degree murder in connection with the deaths of Robin Christine Aldridge, age 58 and Mani Viktoria Aldridge, age 17.
Robin and Mani were murdered in their home at 1627 Rugby Avenue on Friday December 5, 2014. Charlottesville Police and Fire units had responded to that address around midnight Friday in reference to a structure fire.
The bodies of Robin and Mani were discovered inside. The investigation is continuing and any additional charges will be decided as the investigation moves forward. Washington will be held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail with no bond.
The police department will not be conducting any interviews tonight but will hold a press conference tomorrow. The time of the press conference has not been determined but will be announced in the morning.