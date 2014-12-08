UVA Issues Statement Regarding Fraternal Suspension

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The University of Virginia says it's creating a group to explore its policies and campus culture after a Rolling Stone article on an alleged gang rape prompted an "intense, ongoing period of introspection."

School officials also said Monday that the university won't lift its suspension of Greek activities at the request of national fraternity and sorority organizations.

The university suspended Greek activities until Jan. 9 after Rolling Stone published an article describing an alleged rape at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house. The magazine has since backed away from many details.

The Greek life groups had urged the school to lift the suspension after the magazine acknowledged missteps in its reporting.

Officials say the newly created group supports the goal of providing an outstanding education while ensuring students' safety and well-being.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

University of Virginia Press Release