Groups Urge UVA to Reinstate Fraternity Activities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - National fraternity and sorority organizations are urging the University of Virginia to lift its suspension of Greek activities after Rolling Stone acknowledged missteps in its reporting of an alleged gang rape on campus.

The Fraternity and Sorority Political Action Committee, the National Panhellenic Conference and the North-American Interfraternity Conference said in a statement Sunday that the university should also apologize and explain how it will restore the reputation of organizations and students harmed by its "rush to judgment."

University spokesmen did not immediately return telephone and email messages to The Associated Press.

University President Teresa Sullivan suspended Greek activities until Jan. 9 after Rolling Stone published an article describing an alleged gang rape at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house. The magazine has since backed away from many details.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.