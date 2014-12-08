Charlottesville Police Hold Press Conference on Homicide Investigation

Stock photo of shoe police believe the suspect from the Rugby Ave. fire was wearing

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating the deaths of an Albemarle County teacher and her daughter as homicides. Charlottesville Police held at press conference Monday morning at City Hall.

Police now say Robin Christine Aldridge, 58, and her adopted daughter Mani Viktoria Aldridge, 17, were beaten to death before their bodies were found in a house fire on Rugby Avenue Friday. They lived in the house alone.

Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo calls this an evil and senseless brutal crime.

Police say they currently do not have enough evidence to say whether the homicides were a random act or whether it could have been someone they knew.

Longo says they did recover extensive physical and possibly forensic evidence from the scene.

“We're going to put every resource we can to this to look at it methodically and meticulously to find everything in this situation that we can to make sure that we bring the person or persons who did this to a swift justice,” said Charles Werner, Charlottesville fire chief.

Police say Aldridge's car, a light blue 2003 Toyota Matrix, was stolen the night of the fire. It turned up in the parking lot of the Barracks West Apartment Complex.

Police have also released pictures of a shoe they believe the suspect was wearing the night of the fire.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something on Friday night to come forward.

“It doesn't matter how small or insignificant you think the information is, bring it to our attention and let us make that determination because it might be that small piece of information that leads us to that person that's responsible for this horrific act,” said Longo.

Police are also looking for video surveillance between Rugby Avenue and the Barracks West apartment complex. "We need to have you preserve that video," said Longo.

Longo says if investigators do uncover any evidence indicating it was a random act, they'll notify the community immediately.