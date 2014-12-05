VA Chamber Working to Strengthen Competitiveness

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is partnering with state agencies and others to strengthen the state's economic competitiveness.

Officials said Friday that the group plans to partner with the Virginia Employment Commission, the Council on Virginia's Future and other statewide associations.

The partnership will survey employers to identify the fastest growing industry sectors and the critical skills needed to meet employment demand.

Chamber President and CEO Barry DuVal says Virginia's future economic growth will depend on the ability to produce a highly skilled talent pool.

He says the survey is a critical step in developing a demand driven solution to workforce training.

The survey is one of several initiatives the group is taking in 2015, including an interactive website tracking economic development statistics.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.