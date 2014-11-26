Fluvanna Women's Prison Health Care Lawsuit Settled

Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women Photo Courtesy of the VA Dept. of Corrections

A federal lawsuit alleging deficient medical serves at a Virginia women's prison has been settled.

A notice of a settlement in principle was filed in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville on Tuesday. A trial that had been scheduled for next week has been canceled.

Five inmates at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women filed the lawsuit in July 2012 against state Department of Corrections officials and the company they hired to provide medical care. The plaintiffs claimed in the class-action lawsuit that the prison's 1,200 inmates were denied access to prescribed drugs, and that treatment was delayed for prisoners with life-threatening health issues.

Brenda Castaneda, a Legal Aid Justice Center attorney representing the plaintiffs, said the settlement calls for an independent monitor to oversee health care at the prison.

