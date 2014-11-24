Dominion Seeks Dismissal of Pipeline Lawsuit

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Dominion Transmission is seeking the dismissal of a federal lawsuit challenging the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

A lawyer for the company, John D. Wilburn, says in a court filing that the lawsuit is premature and unfounded.

Five Nelson County residents filed the lawsuit in late September. They say a Virginia law relevant to the pipeline project is unconstitutional.

The law allows natural gas companies to enter private property without the owner's written permission, if the company has requested permission to inspect the property and given advance notice to the owner.

Wilburn's filing says the ability to conduct preliminary surveys isn't unlawful or novel.

Plaintiffs' attorney Neal Walters tells The Nelson County Times (http://bit.ly/1usX8Hr ) that he and the plaintiffs expect the court to allow their claims to proceed.

