UVA President Sullivan Discusses Rolling Stone Article

Reported by Sharon Gregory
Defamed UVA Administer Nicole Eramo Talks Trial, Moving Forward
NBC29’s Henry Graff spoke at length with Eramo about the now-redacted article in Rolling Stone, the court battle over it, and how she is continuing her fight against sexual violence.Full Story
Judge Hears Motions in Fraternity's Suit Against Rolling Stone Magazine
A judge is denying several motions from the fraternity named in a now-debunked Rolling Stone magazine article about a gang rape at the University of Virginia.Full Story
Hearing Set in Appeal of Rolling Stone Defamation Verdict
Rolling Stone magazine is asking a judge to overturn the jury's decision that the magazine, its publisher, and the author of the article defamed UVA administrator Nicole Eramo.Full Story
Judge: Journalist Group can File Documents in RS Defamation Appeal
Monday, a federal judge ruled the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press can file legal documents to help Rolling Stone attempt to overturn the jury's verdict.Full Story
Rolling Stone Challenges Verdict in Eramo Defamation Case
Rolling Stone magazine is asking a federal judge to overturn a jury's verdict in the defamation case over its 2014 story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia.Full Story
Rolling Stone Trial: Jury Awards Eramo $3M Total
The jury has awarded a total $3 million for University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo over her defamation case against Rolling Stone magazine.Full Story
Rolling Stone Trial: Jury Deliberations Enter Second Day
Jurors have returned to a Charlottesville federal court to continue deliberations in the defamation trial against Rolling Stone over a retracted story about an alleged rape at the UVA.Full Story
Rolling Stone Trial: Publisher Stands by Article, Except Jackie's Part
The jury in a defamation lawsuit against Rolling Stone got to hear from one of the men who founded the magazine. A videotaped deposition of Jann Wenner was played Friday morning.Full Story
Rolling Stone Trial: Magazine Editor Testifies for 2nd Day
Judge Glen Conrad informed the jury Thursday that the trial will be going into next week. Rolling Stone Deputy Managing Editor Sean Woods was back on the stand.Full Story
Rolling Stone Trial: UVA Officials and Friend of Jackie Testify
The ninth day of court in a defamation lawsuit against Rolling Stone magazine on the now-retracted article "A Rape on Campus," began with testimony from a UVA dean.Full Story
