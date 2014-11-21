Quantcast

VA Supreme Court Denies Huguely Appeal

Posted: Updated: Dec 05, 2014 03:18 PM
File photo: George Huguely being escorted to court during his trial. File photo: George Huguely being escorted to court during his trial.
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) -

George Huguely's second-degree murder conviction will not be heard by the Virginia Supreme Court.

Huguely is serving a 23-year sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love in 2010.

The Virginia Supreme Court denied his defense team's petition to appeal. His lawyers argue his rights were violated during his 2012 trial.

Huguely's last option is the United States Supreme Court.

