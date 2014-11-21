Sen. Kaine Issues Statement in Response to Rolling Stone Article

Statement from U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, released the following statement on recent sexual violence allegations in Virginia:

“The allegations of sexual assault depicted in a recent Rolling Stone article are beyond alarming and cannot be tolerated. If the law enforcement and school investigations into these allegations are found to be true, the individuals and organizations involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

In addition to a comprehensive review of its policies and procedures, I'm pleased to see the University of Virginia will engage independent counsel on how it can maximize opportunities for successful criminal prosecution of sexual misconduct cases.

The Virginia Alpha Chapter of the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity also took the right step yesterday by surrendering its agreement with the University and suspending all chapter activities.

These allegations demand tough action that will give students and parents confidence that the University is a safe environment and that perpetrators of such acts will be held accountable. Sexual violence is a serious problem that schools and communities across the country continue to face. I will continue to do everything I can at the federal level to combat this epidemic.”