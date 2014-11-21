UVA Secret Society Responds to Rolling Stone Article

Members of one of University of Virginia's secret societies left a message on Grounds late Thursday night.

The Z Society placed flowers at the UVA Amphitheatre, along with a page-long note that reacts to the Rolling Stone magazine article detailing allegations of rape at the university.

The note reads in part, "in times like these, we stand together. We say to each other: I am your support, just as you are mine."

People are encouraged to come to the amphitheater Friday and take a flower for themselves or another person.

Letter from the Z Society: