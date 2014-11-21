AG Herring to Appoint Independent Counsel to Review UVA Procedures

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The University of Virginia's first choice as independent counsel to investigate how the school responds to rape allegations has been scuttled.

Attorney General Mark Herring said Friday that the university agreed to withdraw its appointment of former federal judge and prosecutor Mark Filip. In college, Filip was a member of Phi Kappa Psi - the fraternity named in a Rolling Stone article in which a UVA student described being sexually assaulted by seven men in 2012.

Herring said another investigator will be chosen because "the independence and objectivity of the review must be unimpeachable."

University President Teresa Sullivan also has asked Charlottesville police to investigate the alleged rape at the Phi Kappa Psi house. The fraternity has voluntarily surrendered its fraternal agreement with the university and suspended all chapter activities.

