UVA Rector Issues Statement in Response to Rolling Stone Article

Thursday night, University of Virginia Rector George Keith Martin, issued at statement in response to the Rolling Stone article published Wednesday. The article, titled "A Rape on Campus: A Brutal Assault and Struggle for Justice at UVA", details stories - as told by female students - of being raped at fraternities and then struggling to deal with both the personal and cultural impact at the university.

In Martin's statement, he says UVA is "deeply saddened and disturbed," by the events reported in the article and that conduct of the sort described in the article is "utterly unacceptable and will not be condoned."

Martin says that some of the details in the article had not been disclosed to UVA officials previously. He states that UVA will refrain from commenting on specific allegations in the article while law enforcement investigates.

Like UVA President Teresa Sullivan said Wednesday in a statement, Martin cites various UVA initiatives to address sexual misconduct such as the Hoos Got Your Back and Not on Our Grounds campaigns.

The statement concludes with Martin stating that Attorney General Mark Herring has been contacted by UVA and that the AG's office has been authorized to "engage independent counsel to advise and assist the Board of Supervisors and University administrators in determining how the university can better deal with the issue of campus sexual assaults [...]."

The counsel will share the findings with UVA administrators and Attorney General Herring.

Read the full statement below.