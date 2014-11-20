UVA, Fraternity Feel Aftershocks from Rolling Stone Article

Aftershocks are being felt at the University of Virginia following the publication of an article about rape at the university.The article, published in Rolling Stone magazine Wednesday, detailed an alleged gang rape at the Phi Kappa Psi house in 2012. Thursday, the UVA administration officials issued statements over the article, and vandals made their feelings known.The Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house on Madison Lane was vandalized overnight. Bottles and cinder blocks were used to smash windows, and messages targeting the fraternity were spray painted across a brick wall. Charlottesville police are investigating the incident. Click here for more on the vandalism Thursday night, UVA Rector George Keith Martin issued a statement in response to the article. In the statement, he says UVA is "deeply saddened and disturbed," by the events reported in the article and that conduct of the sort described in the article is "utterly unacceptable and will not be condoned." Martin says that some of the details in the article had not been disclosed to UVA officials previously. He states that UVA will refrain from commenting on specific allegations in the article while law enforcement investigates. To read the statement in full, click here.

UVA President Teresa Sullivan is currently out of town. According to UVA spokesperson Anthony P. de Bruyn, "President Sullivan is representing the university and the commonwealth as the only American president at the first international gathering of research universities on social sciences and humanities research." Sullivan did release a statement on the article on Tuesday. Click here to read the full statement.



Charlottesville police say detectives have begun a criminal investigation into the 2012 alleged sexual assault mentioned in the Rolling Stone article at the request of President Sullivan.



In a statement, the Virginia Phi Kappa Psi chapter said their members voluntarily surrendered their fraternal organization agreement with UVA on Thursday.