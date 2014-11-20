One in Four President On Impact of Article on Rape at UVA

Sexual assault prevention groups are speaking up about the Rolling Stone article "A Rape on Campus: A Brutal Assault and Struggle for Justice at UVA."

One in Four is a student-led, all-male group at UVA that educates fraternities, athletes, and other men about stopping rape before it happens. Brian Head, One in Four's president, is quoted in the Rolling Stone article.

Head says the harrowing story of a girl named Jackie's rape is sparking sadness, anger, and a lot of emotions among students. He says he hopes that energy can be channeled into positive change not just with UVA administration and students, but also across the country.

"Lasting change has never been established by an individual or small group. And if we want to change this, we need to stand together as a community, as a nation, and as a people in order to say, we want rape to stop,” he stated.

Head adds that he thinks this high stress time is a tremendous opportunity for both institutional and cultural change. He is currently discussing sexual misconduct policy changes with administration.