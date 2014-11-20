UVA Asks Police to Investigate Report of Frat House Rape

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The University of Virginia's president says she has asked Charlottesville police to investigate allegations that a female student was raped by several men at a fraternity house.

President Teresa A. Sullivan announced the investigation in a statement posted Wednesday evening on the university's website. She says she issued it in response to a Rolling Stone article in which a student describes an assault by seven men in September 2012.

Sullivan says the article includes details that weren't disclosed to university officials previously.

The article says UVA administrators and students keep sexual assaults at the school quiet. Sullivan says the university takes sexual misconduct seriously.

Charlottesville police Lt. Steve Upman tells The Daily Progress (http://bit.ly/1xG9cwe ) that the investigation is in in the preliminary stages. He declined to comment further.

