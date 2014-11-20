UVA Fraternity House Vandalized

A University of Virginia fraternity house at the center of the Rolling Stone magazine article " A Rape on Campus: A Brutal Assault and Struggle for Justice at UVA " has been vandalized.

The words "suspend us" are spray painted onto the front of the Phi Kappa Psi house on Madison Lane. Other graffiti on the building read "UVA Center for Rape Studies" and "Stop Raping People". Several windows have also been broken at the house.

Fraternity members could be seen at work Thursday morning, cleaning up broken glass and painting over graffiti. Police have collected evidence at the scene for their investigation into the vandalism.

Charlottesville police had received a request for extra patrols on Grounds Wednesday. Police did not name which fraternity made the request, though authorities say the group had gotten "disparaging messages" via social media.

The Charlottesville Police Department have issued the following press release