UVA Students React to Rolling Stone Article

NBC29 talked with a number of University of Virginia students Wednesday night about their feelings on a Rolling Stone article published Wednesday titled “A Rape on Campus: A Brutal Assault and Struggle for Justice at UVA.”

The 9,000-word article details several stories - as told by female students at UVA - of being raped at fraternities and then struggling to deal with both the personal and cultural impact at UVA.

Many student say it's emotional. Others didn't want to comment fearing possible consequences for speaking out. Reactions were mixed overall.

“It might have been scapegoated in some sense because I've heard of incidents, not that they are any at all excusable, but I've heard rumors and things of that being more prevalent at other frats, so I don't think this one should take all the blame,” said Nick, a UVA student.

“Even though I think it does cast a negative light on the fraternity culture and a lot of the people I know and am friends with, I think it is for the best that the article was written and people have to face the harsh reality of what's going on,” said Lia Russell, a second-year UVA student.

“Well I'm really hopeful that this article will inspire some real change on grounds especially how we handle, how the school administration handles these cases, how fraternity brothers view women how fraternity brothers view sexual assault,” said Molly Sall, a second-year UVA student.

Wednesday night, Charlottesville police received a request for extra patrols on UVA grounds. The request came from a UVA frat, although police did not name which one. The group received what police call "disparaging messages" via social media. Police say there were no threats and no police report was filed.

UVA President Teresa Sullivan released at statement on the article Wednesday. Read the statement in full below. Phi Kappa Psi also released a statement on the article Wednesday. To read the statement from the national fraternity, click here.