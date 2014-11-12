Matthew Moved to Fairfax for Court Hearing

case. Co

The man charged with the abduction of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham has been moved to Fairfax County ahead of his court hearing Friday.Matthew was transferred from the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center early Wednesday morning. He was booked at the Fairfax jail at 1:40 a.m.Thirty-two-year-old Jesse Matthew is scheduled to appear in Fairfax Circuit Court at 9:00 Friday morning. He faces three felony charges in relation to a 2005 sexual assault. Prosecutors say Matthew raped a woman in 2005 as she was coming home from a grocery store. According to the indictment, he faces charges of attempted capital murder, abduction, and sexual penetration with an object.The public defenders office in Fairfax has the lead on this-counsel on the case, Jim Camblos, says he expects a judge to be assigned to the case on Friday. He also expects a dates for motions hearings and trial to be set. Camblos says he does not know if a mental health evaluation motion will be heard on Friday.

It is unclear how long Matthew will be in Fairfax. Two weeks ago the chief judge said he would like to see the case go to trial within six months.



Matthew has also been charged with abduction with the intent to defile in the disappearance of Hannah Graham. The body of the 18-year-old UVA student was found last month just off Old Lynchburg Road. Matthew has a court hearing set for this case in Charlottesville in December.