Police Shut Down Hannah Graham Tip Line Posted: Tuesday, November 11, 2014 5:05 PM EST Updated: Tuesday, November 11, 2014 5:36 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Hannah Graham

The designated avenues for tips in the Hannah Graham case have been shutdown.



Police had setup a special phone number and email account for tips after the 18-year-old University of Virginia student disappeared in September. Tuesday Charlottesville police closed both the tip line and email address.



Police say approximately 5,000 tips have come in on the case.



Graham's remains were found in an isolated section of Albemarle County last month. The medical examiner's office still has yet to release the official cause or manner of death for Graham.



Jesse Matthew is charged with her abduction. He has a court hearing set in this case in December.



Just because the designated lines are closed - doesn't mean authorities aren't still looking for any information regarding the case. If you have any information on the case, you can call Charlottesville police at 434-970-3280, Albemarle police at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

