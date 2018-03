ORANGE, Va. (AP) - The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a Central Virginia Regional Jail inmate as an accident.



The Daily Progress reports that an autopsy shows adverse effects from heroin and ethanol caused the death of 37-year-old Shawn Christopher Berry.



Berry died at the jail in Orange on Aug. 9, two days after Orange County sheriff's deputies arrested him on outstanding warrants.



He had been wanted in Fairfax on charges of working as a contractor without a license and financial exploitation of a mentally incapacitated person. He was charged in Prince William County with obtaining money by false pretenses and failing to appear in court.



Berry also faced drug charges in Maryland.



