Matthew to Appear in Court via Video for Fairfax Charges

The man charged with abducting University of Virginia student Hannah Graham will go before a judge in Fairfax this Friday.

Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Ray Morrogh says Jesse Matthew will appear via video conference from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. In Fairfax, Matthew faces three charges in a 2005 sexual assault: attempted capital murder, abduction with the intent to defile, and sexual penetration with an object against the victim's will. Matthew will have his first appearance Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Fairfax via video conference.

Morrogh says Matthew's attorney arrangements will be decided. It is expected Jim Camblos, who is representing Matthew on the abduction with intent to defile charge in connection with the Hannah Graham case, will continue to defend him.

As for the Graham case, Matthew has yet to face any charge aside from abduction. Graham's remains were identified Friday, but the medical examiner's office says the manner and cause of her death have not yet been identified.