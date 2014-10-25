UVA Alumni Remember the life of Hannah Graham

Students and alumni at the University of Virginia remember the life of Hannah Graham after police identify remains found behind an Albemarle County house as the abducted 18 year-old.

Thousands of alumni are back in Charlottesville for homecoming weekend. Hannah Graham's death is creating a more solemn atmosphere as UVA pauses to remember the second year student. Alumni at UVA say although they're excited to be back in Charlottesville for the weekend, there's a feeling of sadness and grief surrounding this year's homecoming.

Thousands gathered Saturday for the university's homecoming game against the North Carolina Tarheels. The football fans at Scott Stadium observed a moment of silence in memory of Graham, who was last seen in the early hours of September 13.

Alumni back for the game say there's a sadness hanging over the event. But Hannah Graham's death is impacting them in more ways.

Alumni Virginia Moore said, “It's definitely heightened my awareness. I think that you do sometimes feel like you're in this bubble of Charlottesville and I was very careful last night to make sure all of my friends had someone to walk home with.”

Alumni Matthew Miscione said, “Coming back here just sort of brings back those memories. Obviously I'm standing around a bunch of happy people right now so I'm just trying to focus on that.”

Some alumni say they think about Graham every day and that she serves as a reminder to truly appreciate the time they spent and the friends they made while at UVA.