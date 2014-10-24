Staunton City Council Adopts Resolution Opposing Atlantic Coast Pipeline

A city in the Shenandoah Valley is taking action to denounce the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Staunton City Council has unanimously adopted a resolution opposing the proposed natural gas pipeline that would cut right through Augusta County near Staunton's water supply.

The resolution urges Governor Terry McAuliffe to reconsider his endorsement of the pipeline. It also asks Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine to publicly oppose the project.

Staunton City Council plans to send the resolution to Dominion, the governor, and other politicians.