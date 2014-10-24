Hannah Graham's Parents Visit Old Lynchburg Road Crime Scene

UPDATE 10/24 - 4:39 p.m.: The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the remains found in southern Albemarle County on October 18, 2014, are those of Hannah Graham. Click here for details. The parents of missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham visited the site where human remains were found in Albemarle County.

John and Susan Graham spent about 30 minutes at the site on Old Lynchburg Road. Charlottesville police, including the lead investigator, escorted the Graham's to the site shortly after 11:00 Friday morning. We're told they just wanted to see the site for themselves.



Shortly after that, police reopened the area to the public. The area had been been shut down since Saturday when a search team discovered human remains in the woods behind a house at 3193 Old Lynchburg Road.



Police believe the remains belong to Hannah Graham. All searches for the teen have been called off.



The medical examiner's office in Richmond has still yet to make a positive identification on the remains. Why it's taking so long to make a positive ID remains a big question. When Morgan Harrington's remains were found in 2010, Virginia State Police confirmed it was her within 24 hours.