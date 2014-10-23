Police Use K-9s to Search Area Where Remains were Found

Police used K-9s to search a crime scene where human remains were found on Saturday while crews searched for missing University of Virginia second-year student Hannah Graham.



Graham was last seen on Charlottesville's downtown mall in the early morning hours of September 13. Jesse Matthew has been charged with abduction with intent to defile in connection with the case.



Police used the dogs to help in the search for any evidence.

They spent much of Wednesday combing the roads that lead to the crime scene on Old Lynchburg Road. Thursday, the medical examiner's office in Richmond says they are still working to identify the remains. Police believe the remains are Graham's but the office says it's working with partners to make a positive identification.