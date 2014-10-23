Fairfax Co. Circuit Court Issues Bench Warrant for Jesse Matthew

UPDATE 10/27/2014: Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Ray Morrogh says Jesse Matthew will appear via video conference from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail for his first appearance Friday at 8:30 a.m.





A bench warrant has been issued for Jesse Matthew in connection with a 2005 sexual assault in Fairfax. The Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney said earlier this week that they would seek the bench warrant.



Police say Matthew attacked a woman on September 24, 2005 as she was walking home from a grocery store. Investigators say Matthew carried the woman near a pool and raped her.

Monday, a Fairfax grand jury indicted Matthew on charges of attempted capital murder, abduction with the intent to defile, and sexual penetration with an object against the victim's will.The bench warrant demands that Matthew be brought before a judge in Fairfax as soon as possible. It is unclear if Matthew will be removed from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, where he is currently being held without bond, and sent north or appear via video.Matthew's defense attorney Jim Camblos says he has sent a request to represent Matthew on the Fairfax charges to Fairfax County Circuit Court.Matthew also faces an abduction with intent to defile charge in Charlottesville related to the Hannah Graham case and faces two reckless driving charges in Albemarle County.