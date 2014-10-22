FBI Tests Alexis Murphy's Car for Jesse Matthew's DNA

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

There are tests underway to determine if Jesse Matthew's DNA is in Alexis Murphy's car.

According to Randy Taylor's defense attorney Michael Hallahan, the FBI lab is performing DNA testing to determine if Matthew's DNA was in Murphy's car. Murphy's car was found in the parking lot of the Carmike 6 movie theater in Albemarle County three days after she disappeared.

Earlier this month Hallahan asked the commonwealth's attorney to compare DNA evidence gathered from the investigation of Matthew with unidentified evidence in the Murphy case."There were multiple DNA samples found in Alexis Murphy's car,” Hallahan said. “Most of them came back unknown."

According to Nelson County Commonwealth's Attorney Anthony Martin, the FBI lab in Quantico has not given a specific time frame for when the DNA tests will be completed.

Matthew, the prime suspect in the Hannah Graham case, is facing charges in three localities. Fairfax, Charlottesville, and Albemarle County all have charged Matthew since September, and Fairfax has indicted him on charges in connection with a 2005 sexual assault.

Matthew was indicted on attempted capital murder, abduction with the intent to defile, and sexual penetration with an object against the victim's will charges in Fairfax. He has been charged in Charlottesville with abduction with intent to defile in connection with disappearance of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham. He also faces two reckless driving charges in Albemarle.