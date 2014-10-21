Nelson Authorities to Resume Search for Alexis MurphyPosted: Updated:
Alexis Murphy
Randy Allen Taylor
Nelson Authorities to Resume Search for Alexis MurphyMore>>
VA Court of Appeals Denies Randy Taylor's Appeal
VA Court of Appeals Denies Randy Taylor's Appeal

The VA Court of Appeals has denied Randy Taylor's appeal, now the man convicted of the murder of Nelson County teen Alexis Murphy is appealing to the VA Supreme Court.
Prosecutor: Jesse Matthew Not a Match to DNA in Murphy Case
Prosecutor: Jesse Matthew Not a Match to DNA in Murphy Case

Prosecutors say there is no credible evidence to link the man charged with the abduction of UVA student Hannah Graham to the disappearance of Nelson County teenager Alexis Murphy.
Nelson County Files Brief Opposing Randy Taylor Appeal
Nelson County Files Brief Opposing Randy Taylor Appeal

Nelson County is taking legal steps to block Randy Taylor's appeal for the conviction of the murder of 17-year old Alexis Murphy.
FBI Tests Alexis Murphy's Car for Jesse Matthew's DNA
FBI Tests Alexis Murphy's Car for Jesse Matthew's DNA

There are tests underway to determine if Jesse Matthew's DNA is in Alexis Murphy's car.
Nelson Authorities to Resume Search for Alexis Murphy
Nelson Authorities to Resume Search for Alexis Murphy

Nelson County investigators say they will search for Alexis Murphy next month. Sheriff David Brooks says the search will take place in Orange County in November.
Randy Taylor Found Guilty of Abduction & Murder
Randy Taylor Found Guilty of Abduction & Murder

A jury found Randy Taylor guilty of murder in the commission of an abduction and abduction with intent to defile after six hours of deliberation in Nelson County Circuit Court Thursday.
Randy Taylor Abduction and Murder Trial Day 5
Randy Taylor Abduction and Murder Trial Day 5

Both the prosecution and the defense have rested their cases in the trial of Randy Taylor, the man accused of abducting and killing 17-year-old Alexis Murphy.
Randy Taylor Abduction and Murder Trial Day 4
Randy Taylor Abduction and Murder Trial Day 4

Testimony resumed Tuesday morning in Nelson County Circuit Court in the trial of Randy Taylor, the man accused in connection with the abduction and murder of 17-year-old Alexis Murphy.
Randy Taylor Abduction and Murder Trial Day 3
Randy Taylor Abduction and Murder Trial Day 3

The trial of Randy Taylor, the man accused in the abduction and murder of 17-year-old Alexis Murphy, resumed Monday in Nelson County Circuit Court.
Randy Taylor Murder Trial Day 2
Randy Taylor Murder Trial Day 2

Testimony has begun in the trial of Randy Taylor, the man accused in the abduction and murder of Nelson teen Alexis Murphy.