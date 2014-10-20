Jesse Matthew Indicted for 2005 Sexual Assault in Fairfax County

Jesse Matthew, the suspect in custody for the abduction of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham, has been indicted in connection with a sexual assault on September 24, 2005 in the city of Fairfax. This marks the second case in which 32-year-old Matthew has been charged, and the third case to which police say he's linked.Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Ray Morrogh held a press conference to announce the indictment Monday. He announced that a grand jury indicted Matthew on charges of attempted capital murder, abduction with the intent to defile, and sexual penetration with an object against the victim's will. Morrogh said Fairfax will ask for a bench warrant on Thursday in Fairfax County Circuit Court and that Matthew should appear there soon.

Investigators say around 10 p.m. on September 24, 2005, the victim was walking home from a grocery store when Matthew grabbed her from behind along Rock Garden Drive in Fairfax. Police say Matthew carried the then 26-year-old woman near a pool where he raped her.

Chief Carl Pardiny of the Fairfax City Police Department said, "They never gave up, not over nine years. This case has been going on for nine years. We actively investigated it and worked very, very diligently on the case."



Virginia State Police have said there is a DNA link between the 2005 Fairfax case and the Morgan Harrington case. Monday police had no comment on where the investigation into Morgan Harrington's death stands at this point.



When reached for comment, Matthew's attorney, Jim Camblos, said he was aware of the new charges but hadn't talked with his client. Matthew is scheduled to appear in Charlottesville District Court on December 4 for a hearing on the abduction with intent to defile charge in connection with the disappearance of Hannah Graham. Matthew is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. A court date has not been set in the Fairfax case yet.



Police were back out Monday canvassing along Old Lynchburg Road in Albemarle County, the area where human remains thought to be Graham were found on Saturday. The medical examiner's office in Richmond has been conducting an autopsy and has yet to return an identification.



Albemarle County police still want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or saw anyone resembling Jesse Matthew in the area following Hannah Graham's disappearance on September 13. The number to call is 434-296-5807.