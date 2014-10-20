Police Waiting on ID of Remains Found in Hannah Graham Search

Central Virginia police are awaiting word from the medical examiner's office about human remains found Saturday during the search for Hannah Graham.

Saturday, a search crew from the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Department found human remains scattered across a creek bed just off Old Lynchburg Road in Albemarle County. Police have not confirmed whether the remains are Graham's but her parents have been notified of the discovery.



The Chief Medical Examiner's office in Richmond is analyzing the remains, they could be identified sometime Monday.

CNN reports a skull and bones were found on the site, as well as black pants, similar to the ones Graham was wearing the night she disappeared.



Police continue to search along Old Lynchburg Road where the remains were found, trying to find any additional evidence in the case. Albemarle County deputies and Charlottesville police are both involved in the search. A command center has been set up inside Walnut Creek Park near where the remains were found. Investigators expect to be out there for the next several days searching for clues.



If you have any information about the case you're now asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.