UVA Students React to Human Remains Found Believed to be Hannah Graham

Students at the University of Virginia say they're saddened by the discovery of human remains believed to be their classmate's.

Friends of the second year student visited the beta bridge to reflect on Hannah Graham's life. The bridge has been painted with the words "Bring Hannah Home" since shortly after her disappearance on September 13th.

Visitors to the Copeley Road Bridge are leaving flowers at the site of a growing tribute to Graham and memorial for Morgan Harrington.

Third Year Student Madison Ratliff said, "Tragic. I mean it's horrible. I wouldn't want that to happen to anyone. She had no idea that this was going to happen."

Third Year Student Erin Dyer said, “She made such an impact on the community and it's touched every single student at this school."

The UVA Class of 2017 President tells NBC29 that Student Council is waiting official confirmation of an identity to begin planning any kind of memorial.