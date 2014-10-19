Investigation Continues After Human Remains Found on Old Lynchburg Rd.

A stretch of Old Lynchburg road in southern Albemarle County is a closed off crime scene, after the search for Hannah Graham led to the discovery of human remains.

Albemarle County Sheriff's Deputies and police officers armed with machetes and sticks are sweeping Old Lynchburg Road and surrounding woods for any evidence related to the case.

A search team found the body Saturday on a vacant property in that area. A police command center is now set up inside Walnut Creek Park.

Investigators expect to be out there several days searching for clues. Police tell NBC29 they may have a positive identification on the remains by the state medical examiner as early as Monday.