UPDATE: Sunday Search for Hannah Graham at Walnut Creek Canceled

UPDATE: The volunteer search for missing UVA student scheduled for Sunday is now canceled. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says "Authorities are now focusing on the recent evidence." Saturday, the Albemarle County Police Department held a press conference where they said they found what is believed to be the remains on Hannah Graham on an abandoned property near Walnut Creek Park in Albemarle County.

ORIGINAL:

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management will be enlisting the public's help again this weekend in the continuing search for missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham. This comes almost one month after the first community search that drew out more than 1,000 volunteers.

The site of the search this weekend will be at Walnut Creek Park in southern Albemarle County. VDEM is hoping for a similar turnout this Sunday to scour the park and the surrounding woods for clues.

It has now been five weeks since Graham, a second-year UVA student, was last seen on Saturday, September 13. Crews say the previous search of the city of Charlottesville went well and allowed them to efficiently cover almost the entire area in one weekend. There will be two groups of searchers going out at staggered times of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

VDEM says volunteers will need to bring their own lunches and will need to wear bright orange or neon clothing, as they will be near hunting areas.

All volunteers are required to sign up online before Sunday to take part in the search.