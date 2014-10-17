Ceremony Marks 5 Years Since Morgan Harrington's Murder

Morgan Harrington's family is making sure her memory stays alive five years after she disappeared. The family held a ceremony on the Copeley Road Bridge, where witnesses say Morgan was last seen alive, to honor her memory.

Morgan Harrington was abducted on October 17, 2009 after leaving a Metallica concert at John Paul Jones Arena. Her remains were found on an Albemarle farm three months later.

Harrington's case is just one of several unsolved disappearances in central Virginia, which is why the families of other victims attended the event Friday. The parents of missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham were there, as well as members of Alexis Murphy's family.

Police say Graham was last seen on the Charlottesville downtown mall with Jesse Matthew in the early morning hours of September 13. Matthew has been charged with abduction with intent to defile in connection with the case. Virginia State Police recently confirmed that forensic evidence links Matthew to Harrington's case as well.

Alexis Murphy disappeared on August 3, 2013. Randy Taylor was convicted of her abduction and murder in May. He faces two life sentences.

Police blocked off the road to traffic at the Copeley Road Bridge for Friday's event. Over 100 people attended.

The families of Alexis Murphy and Hannah Graham joined Dan and Gil Harrington to remember Morgan. The families tied colored ribbons to the bridge as reminders of their missing daughters. Law enforcement from central Virginia who continue to work on the cases of the missing women also attended to show their support.

"We have managed to make good things come from her foreshortened life, but we still deal with the tragedy of missing her every day,” said Gil Harrington, Morgan's mother.

The Albemarle County High School women's choir performed, while those who attended posted messages and photos along the bridge.

The Harringtons want young women to learn from their daughter's story – as well as from the stories of other missing young women. They hope women remember to be vigilant of predators, because these things can happen to anyone.