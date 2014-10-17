Sentencing Delayed for Maureen McDonnell

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal judge has delayed the 2015 sentencing of former first lady Maureen McDonnell on nine public corruption convictions.

Judge James R. Spencer granted a request Friday to push back McDonnell's sentencing to sometime after Feb. 16.

One of her attorneys had requested the change. The attorney said he had a conflict with the original Jan. 6 sentencing date.

Former Gov. Bob McDonnell and his wife were convicted in September of performing "official acts" to promote former Star Scientific Inc. CEO Jonnie Williams' dietary supplement products in exchange for more than $165,000 in gifts, trips and loans.

Bob McDonnell was convicted on 11 public corruption counts. His sentencing remains set for Jan. 6.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.