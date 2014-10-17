McDonnell Legal Fund Raises $78K Last Quarter

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Newly filed tax documents show the legal fund for former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell raised $78,000 during the last quarter.

Tax records posted Wednesday show that the legal defense fund also spent more than $100,000 on legal fees.

The fund's quarterly report includes donations from July through the end of September.

McDonnell and his wife Maureen were found guilty on multiple corruption charges after a six-week trial that ended Sept. 4.

Their legal defense fund has raised more than $300,000 since its inception last year, though McDonnell's supporters have said their legal fees are likely much higher.

Recent donors include Virginia state Dels. Glenn R. Davis, John M. O'Bannon III, and Bill DeSteph and Virginia Beach Councilmember Rosemary Wilson.

